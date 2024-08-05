The equestrian team will compete in the individual competition, which will take place on Monday
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert on Monday, August 5, as rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction continue.
The weather department noted that Arabian Gulf, especially westward, will experience rough seas with waves reaching 6 feet at times. The warning, issued at 1am and lasting until 6pm today, advises caution for those engaging in outdoor activities.
The weather department issued the same alert on Saturday and Sunday.
Earlier this morning, light rains have been pouring in some areas of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan. The National Centre of Meteorology alerted resident of light rains over scattered areas of the Eastern coast on Monday.
Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in various parts of the country.
Today, UAE residents can expect a partly cloudy to cloudy day, which could get dusty at times. Over the eastern coast, low clouds will appear with a chance of convective cloud formation, accompanied by light rainfall especially eastward and southward by afternoon.
Temperatures will reach up to 40℃ and 41℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 80 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country causing dust and sand.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea.
