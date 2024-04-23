UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for dust, chance of rain in some areas

The church will be inaugurated with a soft opening ceremony on Sunday
Active northwesterly winds, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/hour, carrying dust and dirt, have begun blowing on the sea and the western regions on Tuesday morning. Consequently, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a yellow alert, cautioning residents to be aware during outdoor activities.
The strong winds have led to a decrease in horizontal visibility to less than 2000 metres. The weather condition that started around 9.45 am is likely to last until 7 pm, NCM has said
The weather forecast in the UAE for the day is partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall in some areas.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It is likely to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
The maximum temperature is projected to touch 42ºC in internal areas and dip to a minimum of 13ºC in mountainous regions.
In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the maximum temperature could rise up to 41ºC and 39ºC, respectively, while minimum is expected to be 24ºC and 29ºC, respectively.
ALSO READ
The church will be inaugurated with a soft opening ceremony on Sunday
The country witnessed the heaviest rains in 75 years
Principals advise advanced school runs, alternate routes, and carpooling amid waterlogging
Senior Bangladesh officials and company officials were scheduled to meet the crew later on Monday as the ship was awaiting anchorage at the port
To ensure a smooth flow of passengers, authorities instructed commuters to wait at ground level before being granted access to the platforms
ADJD is committed to promote community initiatives that benefit inmates of rehabilitation and correctional centres and their families
The fourth edition of the survey saw participation of more than 160 nationalities
Administrations may decide whether to choose between in-person, remote or hybrid classes