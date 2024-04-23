UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for dust, chance of rain in some areas

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 7:27 AM Last updated: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM

Active northwesterly winds, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/hour, carrying dust and dirt, have begun blowing on the sea and the western regions on Tuesday morning. Consequently, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a yellow alert, cautioning residents to be aware during outdoor activities.

The strong winds have led to a decrease in horizontal visibility to less than 2000 metres. The weather condition that started around 9.45 am is likely to last until 7 pm, NCM has said

The weather forecast in the UAE for the day is partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall in some areas.

It is likely to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

The maximum temperature is projected to touch 42ºC in internal areas and dip to a minimum of 13ºC in mountainous regions.

In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the maximum temperature could rise up to 41ºC and 39ºC, respectively, while minimum is expected to be 24ºC and 29ºC, respectively.

