UAE weather: Partly cloudy conditions, light to moderate rain likely

Nothing to be worried about the showers that are expected today, NCM has said

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 7:27 AM

Last updated: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 7:28 AM

The UAE is set to experience fair to partly cloudy conditions on Monday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

As the day advances, it could be cloudy towards west by the afternoon and over some northern and eastern areas by night and Tuesday morning.


While there is a probability of light to moderate rainfall, NCM experts have assured that the situation is not at all alarming as the rains will “not even be comparable” to last week’s event.

The concern about rains in the UAE stems from the unprecedented rains that it battled through April 16 evening to April 17, marking the most significant rainfall event in the past 75 years.

Meanwhile, temperatures on Monday may rise up to a maximum of 40ºC in internal areas and dip to a minimum of 13ºC in mountainous regions.

The maximum temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to be 35ºC and 36ºC, respectively, and minimum temperatures are likely to be 20ºC and 22ºC, respectively.

NCM has also projected light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly that will become northwesterly winds by Tuesday early morning, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

