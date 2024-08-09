Screengrab: Storm Centre video

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 7:24 AM Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 8:35 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Friday, August 9, issued a yellow warning for dust. The weather department had forecast that while most parts of the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day today, the day could get dusty at times.

The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility, which may drop to less than 3000m at times from until 7pm today.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility due to the dusty conditions. Motorists are also urged not to use their phone while driving, for their safety and others.

Photo: X/ NCM

Earlier this morning, light rains and heavy drizzles hit some parts of the UAE. Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in the country's eastern coast.

According to NCM, there's a chance of rainfall over some eastern and southern areas due to the formation of convective clouds which may bring about rain.

Watch the videos below, as shared by Storm Centre:

Temperatures are expected to rise today, with temperatures reaching up to 48℃ in the internal areas. Mercury will reach up to 46℃ and 44℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, but it can go as low as 21℃ in the mountains. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.