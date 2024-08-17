UAE weather: Light rains hit some parts of country; red alert issued for fog

Screengrab: Storm Centre video

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 7:17 AM Last updated: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 7:33 AM

Earlier this morning, light rains and heavy drizzles hit some parts of the UAE. Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in the country's eastern coast.

Meanwhile, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Saturday morning, August 17.

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30 in the morning.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Photo: X/ NCM

Most residents in the UAE on Saturday can expect a fair day that could get partly cloudy at times especially in the southern areas. Low clouds are also expected to appear over the eastern coast today.

