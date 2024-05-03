UAE weather: Light rain forecast in some areas; temperatures to rise

Vehicles that were submerged in the basement parking of the buildings were still being pulled out this week by the vehicle owners
Expect a generally fair and partly cloudy day at times in some areas on Friday (May 3), the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said. Some rainy clouds may appear over the eastern and southern areas.
The night is expected to be humid, as well as Saturday morning, following the gradual rise in temperature.
Temperature will reach up to 38ºC and 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
The weather department also said to expect light to moderate winds, which may cause dust and sand to blow over.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
