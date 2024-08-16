UAE weather: Fog expected in some areas; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 7:16 AM

The UAE can expect humid conditions on Friday, August 16, which are likely to continue over Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

According to the the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), most residents can expect a fair day which could get partly cloudy at times. It will be cloudy the eastern coast by morning, as low clouds are expected to appear over the area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The met also noted that temperature will reach up to 44ºC and 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, but it can go as low as 23℃ in the mountains.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.