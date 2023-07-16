UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy, light to moderate winds

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects today's weather to be fair to partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.

The Met Department forecasts light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25 reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.

Today, the temperatures are set to reach 46°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 34°C and 35°C respectively.

ALSO READ: