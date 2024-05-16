E-Paper

UAE weather: Dusty conditions in some areas; temperatures to hit 45°C

Most parts of country will experience fair to partly cloudy day

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 7:27 AM

Last updated: Thu 16 May 2024, 7:33 AM

Most parts of the UAE will experience fair to partly cloudy weather and sometimes dusty conditions on Thursday, the Met department has said.

Low clouds are likely to appear over the eastern coast by morning, which may turn convective towards the east by afternoon, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has further projected.


Expect light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds laden with dust and sand. The speed of the wind will be 10-20 km/ph, reaching 35 km/hr at times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Temperature in coastal regions and internal areas will range between 39 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience a maximum temperature of around 42 degrees Celsius.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be be slight to moderate at times, and those in the Oman Sea will be slight.

