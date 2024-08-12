UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy conditions continue; temperatures to dip

The UAE capital and Dubai remain top liveable cities in the Middle East and Africa
Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly day on Monday, August 12, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
According to the weather department, low clouds will appear over the east coast today.
While the met had forecast that temperatures will dip on Monday, it will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western coastal areas.
Temperatures are expected to drop today with mercury dropping up to 46℃ in Mezaira, and 47℃ in Razeen, Al Quaa, and Gasyoura compared to yesterday's 50℃. Meanwhile, temperatures will reach up to 45℃ and 43℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, but it can go as low as 22℃ in the mountains.
Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
