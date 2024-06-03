E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair day ahead; humid conditions in some areas

The Met department on Sunday night issued a yellow alert for fog

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 7:19 AM

Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 7:23 AM

The day across the UAE is expected to be fair in general, with low clouds appearing over the East coast on Monday (June 3), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.


The weather department on Sunday night issued a yellow alert for fog. The met said the visibility could drop even further over some northern coastal and internal areas from 12.30 am to 08.30 am on Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The weather department noted that temperature will reach up to 39ºC and 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will blow in the country, causing dust during daytime.

The sea will be rough at times during the daytime, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE