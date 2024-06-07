E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair day ahead; cloudy conditions in some areas

Temperatures will reach up to 42ºC and 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 7:17 AM

The UAE can expect a fair day in general on Friday (June 7), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that clouds will appear eastward by Friday afternoon.


It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The met noted that the temperature will reach up to 47ºC in internal areas. In Gasyoura and Mezaira, the temperature will reach up to 46ºC with the humidity index reaching up to 45 per cent in both areas.

Temperatures will reach up to 42ºC and 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow in the country.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE