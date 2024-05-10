E-Paper

UAE weather: Dusty conditions expected today; temperatures to drop

Residents can expect a clear to partly cloudy day

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 7:29 AM

The UAE can expect a clear to partly cloudy day on Friday (May 10), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The met also noted that the weather may be dusty at times. Residents can also expect a slight decrease in temperature today.


It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas. NCM also reported that there's a chance of fog or mist formation.


Temperature will reach up to 33ºC and 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate wind, freshening at times, especially over the sea, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea

