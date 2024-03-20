UAE weather: Dust storm warning issued until 4pm

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 11:08 AM Last updated: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 11:20 AM

A dust alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology from 10:30am until 4:00pm Wednesday.

According to NCM, fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand, and reducing horizontal visibility to less than 2000 m at times over some Internal areas could occur during the said time period.

The NCM has also issued an yellow alert -- which calls for public to be aware during outdoor activities -- for Nahil area.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Police have urged drivers to be cautious owing to low visibility during high winds and dust. They have also advised people to refrain from shooting videos or using their phones while on the road for the sake of their own safety.

