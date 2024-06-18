UAE weather: Cloudy conditions in some areas; temperatures to hit 49ºC

A passionate learner, Omar listens to audiobooks and enjoys immersing himself in novels and various subjects
The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather on Tuesday, June 18, according to the the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
Al Fujairah will report a maximum temperature of 49ºC with the humidity index reaching 65 per cent, while it can dip up to 21ºC in the mountains, NCM has predicted.
Mercury will reach up to 47ºC in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai today.
On Sunday, the country recorded the hottest day of the year, with temperature reaching 49.4°C. According to the weather department, the highest temperature recorded over the country was in Sweihan (Al Ain) in Abu Dhabi at 2:45pm.
This afternoon, the met reported that it will be cloudy in the eastern and southern areas, with a chance of light rain brought about by convective clouds.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow in the country causing dust during daytime.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
