UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; orange alert issued for dust, wind

The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility which may drop to less then 3000 metres at times over internal areas until 11am today

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 7:19 AM

Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 7:25 AM

There is a probability of rainfall over the east coast on Monday, August 19, due to the appearance of low clouds, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

An orange alert has also been issued by NCM as dusty and windy conditions continue. The weather department issued an orange alert for fresh winds reaching 40kmph causing blowing dust and sand.


The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility which may drop to less then 3000 metres at times over internal areas, until 11am today.

Photo: X/NCM
Photo: X/NCM

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility brought about by the dust. Drivers are urged not to use their phones while driving so they don't get distracted while driving.

NCM also issued a yellow alert for fresh winds reaching 40kmph and rough sea in the Oman sea and Arabian Gulf with wave reaching six feet until 1pm today.

Photo:X/NCM
Photo:X/NCM

On Sunday, the weather department also issued a yellow alert for fresh to strong winds at times reaching 50kmph causing blowing dust and sand.

Most residents can expect a partly cloudy day today which could get fully cloudy at times over some southern and eastern areas. It might rain over the east coast due to the appearance of low clouds.

Temperatures will reach up to to 43ºC and 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Mercury can go as low as 2ºC in the mountains.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust and sand especially in the northern and eastern areas.

The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

