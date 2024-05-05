UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; clear to partly cloudy day ahead

Here is everything you need to have in hand before you register for the procedure
The UAE can expect a clear to partly cloudy weather in general on Sunday (May 5), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather department also noted that there's a chance of light rain in the southern and eastern areas.
It is likely to be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal and coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.
Temperature will reach up to 39ºC and 38 ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate winds, active to strong at times, are expected to blow in the country, stirring up dust and dirt.
The waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.
