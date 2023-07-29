UAE weather: Chance of light rains, partly cloudy day ahead

Friday marks World Hepatitis Day and MoHAP has adopted a national programme to battle the disease
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times especially Eastward and Southward, with a probability of light rain, forecasted the National Center of Meteorology.
There is also a probability of mist formation in western areas with humidity expected at night.
Sunday morning is also expected to be humid in some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.
Winds are forecasted to be light to moderate, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25, reaching 40 kilometre per hour.
Conditions are said to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
The highest temperature in Dubai is expected to reach 42ºC and 46ºC in Abu Dhabi.
On the other hand, lowest temperatures are forecasted to drop to 34ºC in Dubai and 31ºC in Abu Dhabi.
