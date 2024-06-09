UAE weather: Chance of light rain in some areas

The events, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aimed at alleviating the psychological and physical suffering of the children
The weather in UAE on Sunday, June 9, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather department noted that it may rain in the eastern and some internal areas by afternoon, brought about by the formation of convective clouds associated with rainfall.
Temperatures will reach up to 45ºC and 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
According to the met, the temperature will reach up to 47ºC in internal areas. In Gasyoura and Mezaira, the temperature will reach up to 47ºC with the humidity index reaching up to 60 per cent in both areas.
Light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times, will cause blowing dust and sand.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Al Watan road — which is en route to Hatta — was pelted by heavy thunderstorms and hail at about 5pm on Saturday, June 8, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). A video shared by the Storm Centre shows storm chaser Fahad Mohamad Abdul Rehman joyfully braving strong winds as rain and hail fell all around him.
The met department issued a yellow alert for rain on Saturday, June 8, as heavy rains were also seen over parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.
The NCM also recorded light hail over Wadi Mai in Fujairah on Friday, June 7. An advisory was also issued to those experiencing heavy rains in the country's eastern areas, due to risk of flash floods.
