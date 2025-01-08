UAE: Water-saving projects worth Dh421 million underway after last year's heavy rains

KT file photo

Water-saving projects worth Dh421 million are underway across the UAE, which include the construction of 20 new water facilities and expansions of three existing dams across 12 areas in the country.

These initiatives -- which form the first phase of projects funded under a Presidential initiative to develop water-saving infrastructure in the eastern and northern coastal regions — were revealed during the Federal National Council’s (FNC) session on Wednesday.

The initiatives were announced late last year following heavy rainstorms in April.

“With increased rainfall rates and proactive steps to adapt to these changes, three specialised consultants have been appointed to study all the basins along the northern and eastern coasts of the country,” said Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, in a letter to the FNC ahead of the session.

He explained that the studies include hydrological assessments across the basins to evaluate the current situation, offering innovative solutions to mitigate damage caused by rain and runoff, and developing water resources to align with the objectives of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

“These studies rely significantly on the latest global engineering standards and modern design software to ensure the development of sustainable water facilities, including dams, water barriers, canals, and lakes, to protect areas affected by exceptional rainfall events,” he added.

The minister’s letter was in response to a question raised by FNC member Naema Al Sharhan, who highlighted that the country experienced unprecedented heavy rainfall last year, which led to flooding and overflowing of dams, “so, why not raise the capacity of the country’s water dams?”

Naema Al Sharhan

Al Sharhan emphasised that as a country with a dry climate and limited rainfall, the UAE must preserve water gained during periods of heavy rain, “especially since future conflicts will revolve around water resources,” she said.

“UAE dams play a pivotal role in water security and combating climate changes.”

She described dams as “a fort” that protects residents and infrastructure from the consequences of flooding while preserving essential water resources.

“When a number of dams broke in the past, they caused crises. While these were not disasters in the full sense of the word, they felt like such, because the UAE society is not accustomed to such scenes,” she explained.

Al Sharhan pointed out that the UAE currently has 104 dams under the ministry’s supervision and 150 dams across the country. However, some lack proper maintenance. “I have seen dams with cracks and deterioration,” she said. “The power of water in such dams causes more harm than benefit, so there should be constant maintenance. These dams were originally designed to handle minor rainfall, but with climate change, the UAE and other Gulf countries are experiencing increased rainfall.” She emphasised that enhancing dams and building water channels are “not merely development projects” but essential tools for survival in the coming years. “We are approaching a challenging climate in the UAE, and I hope the ministry takes my comments into serious consideration,” she concluded. The UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 aims to ensure sustainable access to water during both normal and emergency conditions. With climate change causing irregular rainfall patterns and extreme weather events, the country has prioritised upgrading its water infrastructure. In 2024, severe rainstorms had caused significant flooding in parts of the UAE, leading to widespread damage, highlighting the urgency of improving dam capacity and maintenance to protect lives, property, and resources. ALSO READ: UAE to see more rains, hotter weather over next 10 years: NCM official