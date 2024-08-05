UAE warns citizens to stay away from riot-hit areas in UK

Police officers face off with protesters during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration called by far-right activists in Bristol on August 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

As multiple towns and cities in UK witness violent riots for days now, the UAE has called on its citizens currently in that country to exercise utmost caution.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned UAE citizens against visiting areas witnessing riots and demonstrations in UK and avoid any large gatherings.

The anti-immigration uprisings in the UK erupted in response to a mass stabbing that killed three young girls in country's Southport. False rumours circulated about the suspect being an asylum seeker, following which anti-immigration demonstrators launched violent protests. Nearly 400 people have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, in further advisory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the citizens must also adhere to the warnings and safety instructions issued by the UAE Embassy in London.

The Ministry urged citizens to stay in touch with the UAE Embassy in London, and call the numbers — 097180024 and 0097180044444 — in the event of an emergency, or if they suspect any potential danger while following the social media accounts of the Embassy and the Ministry.