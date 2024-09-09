UAE warns citizens in US to exercise caution due to tropical storm

Sharjah Police said that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the accident
The UAE has warned its citizens US to exercise caution due to a tropical storm nearing the region.
The Emirates' mission in Houston urged its citizens to be wary of tropical storm Francine which is expected to affect Houston and neighbouring cities.
The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities.
In case of any emergencies, citizens have been urged to contact on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the Tawajudi service.
