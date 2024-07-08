E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE warns citizens in the US as hurricane Beryl makes landfall today

In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: AFP
Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM

Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 11:53 AM

The UAE mission in Houston calls on the citizens of the country residing in the US to exercise caution as hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall near Houston on Monday, July 8.

By the time the hurricane reaches landfall today in Houston and neighbouring city, it could be a category 2 storm.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities. The citizens were also advised to take note of the following emergency contact numbers: 0097180024 and 0097180044444.


The US National Hurricane Centre said today that the hurricane is about 170 kilometres east of Corpus Christi, and has maximum wind speeds of 120 kilometres per hour.

Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Sunday as it neared the Texas coast, forcing the closure of major oil ports, flight cancellations and a warning it would be a deadly storm for communities hit.

The closures could disrupt crude oil exports, shipments of crude to refineries, and motor fuel from these plants.

Beryl, the earliest category 5 hurricane on record, last week swept through Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, toppling buildings and power lines and killing at least 11 people, Reuters reported.

The storm weakened after its deadly trail of destruction across the Caribbean, but strengthened into a category 1 hurricane as it crossed the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

(With some inputs from Wam)

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE