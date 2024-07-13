E-Paper

UAE warns citizens in Bangkok due to heavy rains, floods

In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: AFP
Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 5:17 PM

Last updated: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 5:22 PM

The UAE mission in Bangkok calls on the citizens of the country residing in Thailand to exercise caution due to the heavy rains and floods expected in the southeast asian country, especially the coastal areas.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities. The citizens were also advised to take note of the following emergency contact numbers: 0097180024 and 0097180044444.


On Monday, July 8, the UAE mission in Houston also urged the citizens of the country residing in the US to exercise caution as hurricane Beryl was expected to make landfall near Houston that day.


Hurricane Beryl strengthened on July 9 as it neared the Texas coast, forcing the closure of major oil ports, flight cancellations and a warning it would be a deadly storm for communities hit.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

