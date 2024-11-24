UAE: Want to install CCTV cameras at home? Police issue guidelines for privacy, security

Home surveillance systems have evolved in recent years and have become an integral part of home security. They allow residents to monitor their property in real time, even when they're not home.

However, with the rise of smart technologies that offer features like remote access, motion detection, and high-definition video feeds, people are urged to adhere to regulations and safety measures when installing home surveillance systems.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in collaboration with the Monitoring and Control Centre, said that residents must also follow preventive measures when installing surveillance cameras.

The authorities emphasised the importance of choosing licensed companies approved by relevant authorities for the installation and maintenance of visual surveillance systems (CCTV cameras).

Additionally, people are advised to select cameras with smartphone connectivity, night vision, and motion detection features. The public is encouraged to define the camera's field of view to capture the optimal area, ensure the privacy of user credentials, and regularly update passwords to prevent unauthorised access.

It is also important to carry out routine system maintenance for continuous and effective operation. According to the police, CCTV cameras are designed to capture images and record videos for monitoring and surveillance purposes, enhancing home security.