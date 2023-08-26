Published: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 2:48 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 8:51 AM

Many UAE motorists most likely have traffic fines or black points, or both, in their name. But there are ways to pay less and also get your black points reduced.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI), including the Abu Dhabi Police, has initiated ways where motorists, who have committed traffic offences, can avail of discounts on their fines as well as remove black points from their records.

Here's how

The Abu Dhabi Police on Saturday reminded motorists that they can avail of a 35 per cent discount through a traffic fine payment plan. The awareness campaign was launched last year. Sharjah has in place a similar scheme that offers discounts on early payment of fees.

Motorists are provided a 35 per cent discount if they pay the traffic fines within two months (60 days) of committing the offence and 25 per cent discount in a year. However, this discount does not apply to serious violations.

The fines can be paid in instalments through banks with a zero-interest rate for a period of 12 months, the authority said.

Payment channels

The authority has introduced several channels for paying traffic violations, including the digital channels of the Abu Dhabi government "Tamm", direct payment through the police's customer service and happiness platforms, and through the mobile applications of banks in cooperation with five banks in the UAE. These include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Al Islami and Emirates Islamic Bank.

To avail of the bank service, drivers must have credit cards issued by one of these banks. Motorists has to contact the bank directly, within a period not exceeding two weeks from the date of being booked, to request payment of traffic fines in instalments.

The service aims to ease life for drivers and vehicle owners by paying off the traffic violation fines in instalments throughout the year, according to police.

Black points reduction

If you have negative traffic points on your driving licence, here is your chance to knock some off. The UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that those who drive safely on the first day of the new academic year can get four traffic points off their record.

According to the Federal Traffic Council, the move is part of the MoI’s accident-free day initiative — which will be marked on August 28, when thousands of students return to school after the two-month summer break.

Negative points are a penal measure imposed on motorists over serious traffic violations. Once drivers accumulate 24 negative points, their licences are suspended.

How to avail

Motorists must first undertake a pledge on the MoI’s website to drive safely on the first day of school. Then, on August 27, they must not commit any traffic violations or cause accidents.

Drivers can sign up by scanning this QR code:

