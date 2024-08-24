Laptop for Dh50? This UAE market offers devices at ultra-low prices

The ‘Used Laptop Market’ in Sharjah

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 8:49 AM

Laptops have now been part of students' back-to-school needs — and UAE parents who need to buy one for their children will be surprised to find a unit for as low as Dh50 at this Sharjah market.

Located at the junction of the emirate's industrial areas 2, 3, 5, and 6, the ‘Used Laptop Market’ is a go-to destination for those looking for good deals on gadgets.

Shanawaz, sales head at Royal Used Computers, said that while prices of these devices vary, rates start at Dh50.

“To give an example, a used Chromebook in good condition can be purchased for just Dh50. Prices can go up to Dh300 depending on the brand, specifications, and the year the device was manufactured.”

Branded and budget-friendly

Low prices are limited not only to entry-level models; even branded laptops can be cheap here.

“The price of branded laptops starts at Dh200 for devices from the 6th and 7th generations. If you're looking for 8th-generation models, prices start at Dh300, depending on the specifications. For 9th-generation laptops, prices begin at Dh350, again depending on the specs and make. The 12th-generation laptops are priced at Dh900.

“An Apple MacBook manufactured in 2014 is available with a starting price of Dh300, with newer models manufactured in 2020 to 2022 starting at Dh1,200 and above,” said Shanawaz.

For parents seeking high-quality devices for their children's academic pursuits, the market has some great offers.

Abdul Rahman, from Giant Used Computer Sales, said they have recorded an increase in demand as parents prepare for the new school year. “Many parents are buying laptops from us for their children's school purposes."

“We offer laptops and tablets of all kinds, suitable for both students and professionals. We have even had parents who bought laptops from us last year sell those devices back to us and purchase a new one after paying a bit extra,” said Abdul Rahman.