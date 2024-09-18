E-Paper

UAE votes in favour of ending Israel's illegal occupation in Palestine, welcomes UN's adoption

The resolution is the first to be formally put forward by the Palestinian Authority since it gained additional rights and privileges this month

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 11:12 PM

The UAE welcomed the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the resolution submitted by Palestine, which it co-sponsored and voted in favour of.

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a Palestinian-drafted resolution that demands Israel end "its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" within 12 months.


The resolution received 124 votes in favour, while 43 countries abstained and Israel, the United States and 12 others voted no.

The UAE's mission to the UN said in a statement that the International Court of Justice's ruling "is clear that the Israeli occupation is illegal and must end".

"The General Assembly welcomed the Court’s advisory opinion, and this resolution should set out a roadmap for the way forward. We urge the Security Council to translate the advisory opinion into concrete steps," it further added.

The resolution welcomes a July advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice that said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements is illegal and should be withdrawn.

The advisory opinion - by the highest United Nations court, also known as the World Court - said this should be done "as rapidly as possible", although the General Assembly resolution imposes a 12-month deadline.

The General Assembly resolution also calls on states to "take steps towards ceasing the importation of any products originating in the Israeli settlements, as well as the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel ... where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

The resolution is the first to be formally put forward by the Palestinian Authority since it gained additional rights and privileges this month including a seat among U.N. members in the assembly hall and the right to propose draft resolutions.

With inputs from Reuters

