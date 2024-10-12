UAE volunteers prepare 200 tonnes of aid for Lebanon

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

The "UAE Stands with Lebanon" national campaign was launched on October 12, with 200 tonnes of aid in 10,000 relief packages prepared by 4,000 volunteers as part of the UAE's continuous efforts to provide relief and support to the Lebanese people, and to mitigate the current humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, said, "Embodying the UAE's humanitarian principles and its deep-rooted fraternal values that call for solidarity and cooperation, we extend a helping hand to provide aid and relief to all those impacted by wars and conflicts. Our wise leadership's urgent response addresses Lebanon's difficult circumstances and meets their critical needs."

He added, "The "UAE Stands with Lebanon" campaign affirms the solidarity of all parts of UAE society with the Lebanese people, and continuously works to provide relief to those in need, including the injured and wounded. This national campaign carries a message of hope and solidarity with the Lebanese people."

He highlighted that the UAE's swift response started with President Sheikh Mohamed directing the provision of $100 million in aid to the Lebanese people. The President also allocated $30 million of urgent relief packages to displaced Lebanese citizens in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, also directed the provision of urgent aid to benefit 250,000 people in Lebanon through Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Since October 4, the UAE has dispatched nine aircraft - in cooperation with several international partners including the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)- carrying 375 tonnes of essential food, relief, and shelter supplies to Lebanon, with additional regular humanitarian flights scheduled to depart over the next few days, Sultan Al Shamsi added.