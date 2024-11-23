UAE visit visa: Dh3,000, return tickets, proof of stay required before applying, travel experts say

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Travel agents in the UAE are urging visitors to ensure all documents are in order before applying for visit visas. According to them, proof of stay, which includes hotel booking or relatives' residence address and evidence of sufficient funds are now prerequisites to apply and obtaining a visa.

“Earlier, travellers needed to show proof of stay, return tickets, and an equivalent currency of Dh3,000 at the airport when boarding. However, now they should submit the documents before applying for a visa” said Mir Wasim Raja, manager at Galadari International Travel Services.

Travel agents mentioned that these stricter requirements aim to prevent potential misuse of visit visas and ensure that applicants can sustain themselves during their stay in the UAE. The change has also prompted agents to closely scrutinise applications to reduce rejection rates and streamline the process.

Agents told Khaleej Times that proof of stay, return tickets, and bank statements must be uploaded to their systems to ensure visa approval.

Khaleej Times previously reported that travellers were advised to carry Dh3,000 in cash, a valid return ticket, and proof of accommodation while flying to the UAE. However, travel agents have clarified that these requirements must now be fulfilled during the visa application process itself.

“We process thousands of visas daily, but recently, some of our travel partners informed us that visas were rejected due to incomplete documents,” said Masiuddin Mohammed, founder of SuperJet Tours and Travels LLC. “Only a few visas were approved because their documents were in order,” he added.

Masiuddin Mohammed. Photo: Supplied

Firoz Maliyakkal, founder and CEO of Tahira Tours and Travels, explained that travellers must ensure their passport has a validity of at least six months, along with a confirmed return ticket. “Airport authorities in the UAE may conduct random checks for these documents, including proof of stay, return ticket and sufficient funds in cash or credit card equivalent to Dh3,000 for visa of one month and Dh5,000 for two months,” said Maliyakkal.

Firoz Maliyakkal. Photo: Supplied

Travel agents have observed that some applicants are unaware of these updated requirements, leading to delays and confusion. To address this, agencies are emphasising the importance of educating travellers and providing checklists to ensure compliance before submission. Meanwhile, Taha Siddique of Siddique Travels reported similar issues, citing cases of visa rejections among his clients. "Two of my clients' visas were rejected because their documents were incomplete, and they were left waiting," said Siddique. Travel experts reiterated that visitors must prepare their documents meticulously and consult reliable travel agencies to avoid complications for a smooth application process.