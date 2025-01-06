UAE visit visa approvals are rising; here’s why

Of late, approval of visit visas is seeing a rise with applicants increasingly providing all necessary documents. say travel industry executives. Visitors coming to the UAE are required to carry a return air ticket, proof of accommodation and a certain amount of funds.

Travel agents say the majority of visit visas were being rejected as applicants failed to meet legal requirements. However, awareness campaigns by the authorities as well as travel agents have pushed visitors into following the regulations and have their visas issued.

The UAE, especially Dubai, receives millions of tourists every year. The number of tourists from rich countries is growing in numbers, resulting in higher spending by tourists locally. Dubai received 16.79 million tourists during the first 11 months of 2024, which is an increase of 9 per cent. Western Europe was the top source region, accounting for 20 per cent of the total number of visitors.

Sheras Sharaf, operations manager at Arab World Tourism, said his firm has seen the visit visa approval rate rise by about 5-6 per cent in the last quarter of 2024. This is significantly higher than the "1-2 per cent" increase his company has traditionally seen per quarter.

Rikin Sheth, assistant vice-president, B2C at Musafir.com, said there were rejections but travel agencies have been educating customers to attach genuine accommodation hotel and flight details.

He added that Dubai is one of the hottest-selling destinations in South Asia because people feel at home in a country like the UAE.

“Historically, we have always seen a surge in visa business during the winter season, considering the Dubai Shopping Festival. We see 20-25 per cent increase in the number of tourists in the coming months.”

How to secure a visa

Rikin Sheth that if applicants attach genuine documents, there is no reason why their visas will be rejected. “Hence, the approval rates have significantly improved,” he said.

Sheras Sharaf said applicants who provide all the necessary documents — such as confirmed round-trip flight tickets, hotel bookings, or proof of accommodation when staying with relatives, including tenancy agreements and the resident’s Emirates ID — are more likely to secure visa approvals.