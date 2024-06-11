E-Paper

UAE visas: Amer records 21.3% increase in transactions in 2023

The one-stop shop added new branches, including five lounges offering services in various locations in the emirate and two branches inside Dubai International Airport

Angel Tesorero
KT File Photo: Neeraj Murali
KT File Photo: Neeraj Murali

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 8:08 PM

Amer, the one-stop shop that allows UAE residents to complete all visa and residency transactions under one roof, has recorded a significant 21.3 per cent increase in the number of transactions completed in 2023 as compared to 2022, according to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affair (GDRFA) Dubai.

Last year, Amer – which now has 75 branches across Dubai – registered 4,925,939 transactions, up by 21.3 per cent, as compared to 3,875,374 transactions completed in 2022.


GDRFA noted the numbers are expected to go up this year as transactions completed in the first quarter of 2024 have reached 1,594,644.

Emiratisation rate in Amer centres, meanwhile, has reached 100 per cent since 2022, with 893 Emiratis working in various branches.

Amer added new branches, including five lounges offering services in various locations in the emirate and two branches inside Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Amer is a one-stop shop for all visa and residency transactions, including entry permits, new residency, application for golden visa, renewal and cancellation of residency, issuance of exit permit, registration of a new free zone establishment, issuance of departure permit, as well as other services related to other government entities such as the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Dubai Municipality.

