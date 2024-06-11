UAE visas: Amer records 21.3% increase in transactions in 2023

Registration for IDY 2024, hosted by the Indian mission in Dubai, is now open
Amer, the one-stop shop that allows UAE residents to complete all visa and residency transactions under one roof, has recorded a significant 21.3 per cent increase in the number of transactions completed in 2023 as compared to 2022, according to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affair (GDRFA) Dubai.
Last year, Amer – which now has 75 branches across Dubai – registered 4,925,939 transactions, up by 21.3 per cent, as compared to 3,875,374 transactions completed in 2022.
GDRFA noted the numbers are expected to go up this year as transactions completed in the first quarter of 2024 have reached 1,594,644.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Emiratisation rate in Amer centres, meanwhile, has reached 100 per cent since 2022, with 893 Emiratis working in various branches.
Amer added new branches, including five lounges offering services in various locations in the emirate and two branches inside Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Amer is a one-stop shop for all visa and residency transactions, including entry permits, new residency, application for golden visa, renewal and cancellation of residency, issuance of exit permit, registration of a new free zone establishment, issuance of departure permit, as well as other services related to other government entities such as the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Dubai Municipality.
ALSO READ:
Registration for IDY 2024, hosted by the Indian mission in Dubai, is now open
Expo City Dubai Foundation support social entrepreneurs across various sectors including climate, youth and education, people of determination or women
The winner was awarded an exclusive, funded implementation of his solution through a pilot programme
Carrier also welcomed two million more passengers from January to May this year compared to the same period in 2023
The event is being hosted by the Indian Consulate at World Trade Centre
Ten best innovative teachers to be honoured at Artificial Intelligence Retreat 2025
Visitors can enjoy mountain views as well as a trail to the iconic 300-year-old Al Meqsar Fortress
A South Korean national also won the grand prize for the first time since the promotion's launch in 1999