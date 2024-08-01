UAE visa amnesty: Residents, social workers relieved after overstay grace period

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 5:51 PM

For Bangladeshi expat Mohammed, his biggest dream is to go home and see his daughter who he hasn’t met for seven years. The 37-year-old was working in a supermarket in Sharjah when its owner absconded during the Covid pandemic, and the workers were left in a lurch.

“I was waiting for the owner to renew my visa when he absconded,” he said. “Since then, I have been working odd jobs in various places around Sharjah. Today, my employer called and told me that the grace period has been announced. I immediately fell in prostration out of gratitude to Allah because I had been waiting for this for so long. I miss my daughter so much and I can’t wait to go home.”

On Thursday, UAE authorities announced a two-month grace period for residence visa violators starting September 1. During this period, violators will be allowed to regularise their status or leave the country without incurring fines. As per UAE laws, residents who overstay their visas will be charged a fine of Dh50 every day.

According to a call centre agent at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), this grace period is only valid for those who have overstayed their residence visa and is not applicable to those with visit visa overstay issues.

Immigration laws explained

Immigration advisors say that it is mandatory for residents to exit the country on the day their visa expired with no grace period, as per rules that came into effect in 2020. “If a resident has lost his job and the company has cancelled the visa, a grace period of one month is offered for applying for a new residency visa or leaving the country,” said Ali Saeed Alkaabi, immigration advisor and member of the Youth Council in Hatta.

Experts also noted that if an employee is fired from a company, he or she can apply for a permit at the Ministry of Human Resource and Emiratisation (Mohre), which is applicable for six months. “The beneficiary of this permit will be directly under the immigration department,” he said.

Alkaabi further explained that if an employee does not stay in touch with the company after losing their job, he or she can be marked absconding by the company. “For easy exit procedures, the employee must talk to the HR department and settle to remove the absconding charges,” he said. “The employer will issue an application to withdraw the charges which typically takes about 14 working days. They will then receive a letter from Mohre to impose a travel ban for a year or opt for normal cancellation. If the company releases all the charges, the employee can return home without any fines.”

Helpful move

Dubai resident Ibrahim Berike works as a PRO in the UAE and volunteers for the social group Kerala Muslim Cultural Community (KMCC). According to him, he sees hundreds of people who have overstayed their visas every month.

“Some people are caught up in unfortunate circumstances and find themselves stranded over here,” he said. “Others are cheated by unscrupulous visa agents. They think they are on a legitimate visa but realise only when they travel that their visa was fraudulent. This grace period announced by the UAE government will help so many people who are stranded here.”

He gave the case of a family who had arrived in the country. “The husband was caught in a legal battle and someone advised him that having his family here will strengthen the case,” he said. “This man brought his wife and two children to the country. Not only did the case remain unresolved but the person who brought them here was unable to secure proper documentation for the children. His daughter was 16 and was unable to get an education or write her board exams. There are so many such individuals and families who will benefit from this program.”

Another person who was overjoyed by the news was 45-year-old M.K., who hails from India and has been working in Dubai for 12 years. However, he has overstayed in the country for two years now. “I have worked in a cafeteria and as a shop salesman,” he said, speaking to Khaleej Times on condition of anonymity.