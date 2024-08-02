UAE visa amnesty: Procedures discussed for scheme's implementation in Dubai

GDRFA director-general Lt-Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri — Photo: Supplied

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 6:00 PM

Officials of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) – Dubai held a meeting on Friday to discuss the plans and procedures for the implementation of the two-month UAE visa amnesty programme that will start on September 1.

During the meeting, specialised working teams were formed, including Customer Happiness and Digital Services, Proactive Media Communication, and the Services Development Team, “to ensure a smooth and effective experience for all individuals wishing to benefit from this opportunity,” GDRFA said.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced on Thursday that residence visa violators will be given a two-month grace period to get their fines waived.

ICP said it will undertake all necessary measures to implement this initiative, including waiving fines and legal consequences, allowing violators to either adjust their status or leave the country with ease. Specific procedures for the amnesty will be announced soon, ICP added.

This will be the fourth amnesty programme by the UAE government since 2007.

The last one was six years ago. It started on August 1, 2018, and was supposed to run for only 90 days until October 31, 2018, but the federal government extended the amnesty scheme for two more months until December 31 that year to allow more residency violators to rectify their status or leave the country with no penalties.

Past amnesties