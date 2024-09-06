UAE visa amnesty: Firms can now apply for exemption from administrative fines

Anmesty applicants at Al Awir centre. Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Now, firms in the UAE can apply for exemption from administrative fines, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced on Friday, September 6.

During the two-month grace period, establishments can apply for an exemption from administrative fines related to failing to submit employment contracts to the Ministry or renew work permits.

This is one of the four services launched by Mohre aimed at rectifying the status of violating workers and exempting establishments from administrative fines during a two-month grace period.

The services provided by the Ministry include the issuance, renewal, and cancellation of work permits, as well as processing work abandonment complaints.

These services are available to those eligible for the status settlement including individuals with expired work or residency permits and those against whom work abandonment complaints have been filed, whether they are affiliated with establishments or are domestic workers.

The Ministry urged violating workers and employers to take advantage of the visa amnesty to rectify their status, offering an opportunity to continue working in the country and resolve previous violations.

The visa amnesty programme by the government allows violating workers who choose to leave the country without facing legal consequences. They will be exempted from financial penalties as per the Federal Law on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners and the Regulation of Employment Relationship Law.