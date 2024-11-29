Dubai: No visa amnesty services available during National Day break, says GDRFA

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai announced on Friday a 4-day break for National Day holiday starting Saturday.

Operations are due to resume on Wednesday, December 4, while emergency services will remain available 24/7 at Dubai International Airport, Terminal 3, it added on X.

Meanwhile, GDRFA has also encouraged those with pending visa violations to regularize their status before the amnesty period ends on December 31.

