UAE: Villa residents find recycling easier than those who live in apartment buildings

Many UAE residents express a strong desire for better recycling infrastructure, while others argue that self-discipline in waste segregation is more important than simply upgrading facilities.

For residents living in villas, recycling is generally easier for them. Bhavya Rao, a resident of Springs Dubai, explained that villa waste management providers offer them two bins: a green bin for dry recyclable materials like paper and glass, and a black bin for wet waste such as food scraps.

This segregation at the source allows for easier processing, reducing contamination and improving recycling rates. Bhavya has implemented a similar system in her home, with separate bins for green waste and recyclables.

"I have two bins in my kitchen as well following the footsteps of the waste collection services, one designated for green waste and the other for recyclable items in the metal bin. These home bins are emptied accordingly in the mega bins installed outside the house," Bhavya shared.

Bhavya Rao

In contrast, residents who live in high-rise apartment buildings find it challenging to recycle. Dubai resident Natalia Miranda, living on the 25th floor of Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), pointed out that her floor has only one trash chute for all types of waste.

She expressed a desire for better waste segregation systems in apartments, suggesting that community managers like DMCC could take the lead in promoting consistent recycling initiatives so it's "easier for families like ours to get involved".

"While we don’t segregate daily, we do make it a point a few times a year to take our son down to the smart bins downstairs as a ‘learning opportunity’ about responsible waste management," the American expat added.

Natalia Miranda

Survey details

A recent survey by Sparklo, a UAE-based cleantech focused on promoting sustainable practices, found that 67 per cent of UAE residents said they would recycle more if improved facilities were available. The survey gathered insights from 1,000 individuals across various age groups.

The survey revealed that many UAE residents recycle regularly, with nearly 50 per cent doing so once or twice a week, and 13 per cent recycling daily. Environmental concern emerged as the primary motivation for recycling, followed by economic benefits and social responsibility.

Filipino expat Ben Lebig, who resides in an apartment in Dubai Silicon Oasis, shared how his household separates waste into wet and dry categories. “We separate our waste into wet and dry categories. Non-food waste is placed in a bag on the side in the waste room, where it is collected by the cleaners later. We dispose of all food materials in the waste chute. The government has implemented various structures to support this effort, but it ultimately comes down to individual discipline.”

Reward programmes Lebig shared that his neighbourhood has reward programmes that incentivise residents to recycle better, such as depositing plastic bottles for points that can be redeemed at participating outlets. "Collecting 250 points earns you a Dh50 voucher that can be used at various participating outlets in malls, including Carrefour Markets and Lulu Hypermarkets," he explained. This, combined with recycling bins for paper as well as different types of waste, and even old clothes, makes recycling accessible, yet the challenge remains with residents maintaining consistent habits. "I believe the infrastructure is in place; the challenge lies more in residents maintaining the discipline to use it properly. Overall, I think the government is doing a great job,” added Lebig. Ben Lebig Similarly, the survey also underscores the role of positive reinforcement, like bonuses for recycling, in promoting participation and building a sense of community around sustainable practices. A notable example includes Abu Dhabi’s initiative at its main bus station, where commuters could earn points toward bus fare by depositing plastic bottles into a reverse vending machine. Overall, while the infrastructure for recycling is well-established, the ongoing challenge is ensuring widespread adoption and consistent behaviour across different living environments. ALSO READ: Dubai: New sustainable waste management project in Hatta to divert waste from landfills UAE: Abu Dhabi's waste-to-energy facility to power 50,000 homes