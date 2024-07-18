UAE: Using unprescribed weight loss drugs? Doctors warn against unknown side effects

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Weight loss drugs like Ozempic have taken the internet by storm as they increasingly gain popularity among people of diverse age groups. The recent fad has caused health professionals to raise concern about their known and unknown side effects, particularly for users who don’t seek medical supervision.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, one user said that whilst he previously used Ozempic (a drug prescribed for people with Type 2 diabetes) without prescription, he is now medically permitted to take it. But he has undergone various blood tests and scans after previously experiencing headaches, nausea, fatigue and heartburn.

“The doctors had to be very thorough and I was told to undergo different tests to make sure that the symptoms I’ve experienced were not something more sinister than just side effects from the weight loss injection,” said Abdul, a 43-year-old male expat, who had to undergo abdominal ultrasound to scan his liver, kidneys and intestines.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Unsupervised use of weight loss drugs can lead to severe side effects such as increased heart rate, high blood pressure, insomnia, liver damage and even stroke or heart attack,” Dr Haicam El Mourad, general surgeon at Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai, told Khaleej Times.

“Without medical guidance, users might take incorrect dosages – either too high, risking severe side effects, or too low, rendering the drug ineffective. Unprescribed weight loss drugs can not only cause harmful effects but may also have addictive properties, leading to potential abuse and dependence," he said, adding that these may also exacerbate existing health problems or mask symptoms, delaying diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Haicam El Mourad

Reasons for use

While many users take weight loss drugs as an alternative to exercise and a strict diet, expats reveal more reasons as to why they went down the route of weight loss drugs, and their previous history with other methods.

Sania, a 27-year-old female expat, shared her experience: “Over the years, I’ve struggled with fad diets and my weight was fluctuating, so I was willing to give it a shot. I decided to turn to the injections after giving birth to my twin babies, as I just couldn’t seem to find the time to get to the gym and lose the excess weight.”

“I’ve been using injectable weight loss drugs unprescribed for eight months now and the main side effect has been extreme dizziness, which I counter with drinking plenty of water,” she added.

Another Dubai resident, Chris, said prior to using weight loss drugs, he had gone to extremes of getting liposuction but was “met with a lack of result post-surgery”.

“I had to go through prolonged periods of intense training, including weightlifting, cycling and intimate training, accompanied with a low-carb diet. Due to medications I have to take for my chronic disease, the progress I’m physically able to make was extremely slow, which after a period of time became very disheartening. So, I turned to weight loss drugs,” he said.

Available over-the-counter