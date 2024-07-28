UAE: Use hard shoulders only in emergencies, Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 9:06 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 9:39 PM

Despite warnings from authorities, some motorists often take the hard shoulder, especially when there is a traffic congestion or during peak hours, to get ahead. There are others who drive to a shoulder just to take rest or even to talk on their mobile phones.

By doing this, however, these motorists are not only violating the rights of other cars ahead of them but also flouting traffic rules while putting their own life and those of others in danger.

On Sunday, the Abu Dhabi Police reminded such drivers not to drive on hard shoulders except in emergency situations. The hard shoulder or road shoulder in the UAE are the paved emergency lane or the additional lane located on the extreme right side of a road or highway. They are demarcated in bold yellow lines.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a video clip, the law enforcement agency underlined that shoulders are designated for the police, ambulance services and civil defence to reach accident sites, move the injured to hospitals, and execute similar emergency services.

They urged motorists not to use hard shoulders except in emergency situations or as safe parking spots in case of car breakdown.

Using it otherwise resulted in delay in arrival of assistance in accident spots and other emergency situations, which endangered the lives and safety of people, the Abu Dhabi Police added.