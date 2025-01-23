UAE urges citizens in Ireland to be cautious during Storm Eowyn

A man walks through heavy fog ahead of the arrival of Storm Eowyn, in Kildare, Ireland, January 21, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The UAE has urged its citizens in Ireland to exercise caution ahead of Storm Éowyn that is headed towards the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The mission also stressed the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities, and to contact in emergencies on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the Tawajudi service.

According to media reports, red warnings have been issued for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland on Friday ahead of Storm Éowyn. People have been asked to stay at home with all schools in Northern Ireland advised to close.