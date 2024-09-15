UAE urges citizens in China to exercise caution due to typhoon

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 5:15 PM

The UAE has warned its citizens in China to exercise caution due to a typhoon nearing the region.

The Emirates' mission in Shanghai urged its citizens to exercise caution and due to the typhoon Bebinca tropical storm Francine which is expected to affect Shanghai and the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian.

The authority also urged people to follow all safety instructions issued by the authority on ground.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier in the day, the UAE Embassy in Vienna called on citizens in Austria to exercise caution due to the weather disturbances, heavy rains and floods that the country is witnessing.