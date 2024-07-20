E-Paper

UAE: Group of Bangladeshis arrested over riots, protests against home country’s govt

The demonstrators, who gathered on UAE streets, were referred to court and an immediate investigation was ordered

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 4:59 PM

Last updated: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 5:40 PM

A group of Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for gathering and causing riots on UAE streets on Friday, authorities said. The Public Prosecution has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and referred the suspects to an "urgent trial".

The protesters reportedly disrupted transportation and destroyed public and private property, the prosecution said in a statement released on Saturday.


They also "called for such demonstrations, recorded videos, and uploaded them online", it added.

Investigations revealed that they committed the following violations: Public assembly; protesting against their home country's government with the intent to cause unrest; obstructing the enforcement of laws and regulations; endangering individuals; blocking traffic; assault; and damaging public and private property.


These actions threaten state security and public order and could endanger the state's interests, said the prosecution, led by Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Al Shamsi.

The suspects were taken into custody as further investigations continue.

Al Shamsi urges everyone residing in the country to adhere to the nation's laws and not be swayed by such calls and actions. These, he said, constitute serious crimes that are punished with severe penalties.

Unrest in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is facing its worst unrest in years, with protesters demanding the government scrap its preferential hiring rules for sought-after civil service jobs.

The South Asian country on Friday announced the imposition of a curfew and the deployment of military forces after police failed to quell days of deadly unrest that has spread throughout the country.

This week's clashes between student demonstrators and police have killed at least 115 people, according to an AFP count of victims reported by hospitals, and pose a momentous challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government after 15 years in office.

Police said protesters carried out "destructive activities" on government offices, including the Dhaka headquarters of state broadcaster Bangladesh Television.

More than 700 people were wounded on Thursday, including 104 police officers and 30 journalists, according to local broadcaster Independent Television.

Hasina's government on Tuesday ordered schools and universities across the country to close indefinitely, deploying the paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh force to keep order in several cities.

(With inputs from WAM, AFP)

