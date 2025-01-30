UAE: Up to Dh2,000 fine as police crack down on reckless delivery riders in Ajman

Reckless driving by delivery riders, which endangers lives, will not be tolerated, warned Ajman Police. The authority has launched a targeted crackdown, enforcing strict penalties against delivery riders who violate road safety laws.

There has been an increase in violations among delivery motorcyclists, prompting the need for stricter enforcement and awareness campaigns. The Ajman Police initiative intensifies the effort to curb incidents involving delivery riders and ensure safer roads for all.

In Ajman, reckless driving incurs a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and motorcycle confiscation. Failing to wear a helmet results in a Dh500 fine. Additionally, non-compliance with traffic signs and regulations carries a Dh500 fine with no black points, while entering the road without ensuring it is clear leads to a Dh400 fine and four black points.

Lt Col Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, stressed the importance of adhering to traffic laws. "This campaign is not just about education; it’s about enforcement. Delivery riders must follow speed limits, wear helmets, and maintain lane discipline. Those who violate the rules will face strict legal action," he said.

As part of the initiative, Ajman Police recently conducted a series of awareness sessions for Talabat delivery riders, focusing on the use of protective gear, safe riding in poor weather conditions, and proper interaction with pedestrians and vehicles. Ajman police is also increasing road surveillance to ensure riders comply with these regulations.