UAE: Undercover police nab gang of four thieves targeting Dubai Mall visitors

A four-member gang that targeted Dubai Mall visitors and stole their valuables was caught by a team of officers recently.
The team of Dubai policemen in civilian clothes was set up following an increase in pickpocketing in crowded areas frequented by pedestrians and tourists, especially in tourist spots like Dubai Mall.
The policemen were tasked with mingling with the crowd and monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of visitors.
The gang, consisting of three men from Azerbaijan, aged 28, 45, and 54, and a man from Tajikistan aged 23, were caught red-handed on March 6, 2024.
According to court documents, the gang meticulously planned the thefts.
On the day of the incident, they targeted the Dubai Mall's dancing fountain area, taking advantage of the crowd's distraction. They pretended to watch the fountain show while one member monitored the victim and two distracted her, allowing the fourth to steal her mobile phone from her bag.
They then fled in different directions to confuse the victim, but their crime was discovered on the spot, and they were arrested. However, the phone was disposed of before the arrest.
At the Dubai Criminal Court, judges established that the defendants formed a criminal group to steal from people in busy areas like large shopping centres.
“Following a recent increase in pickpocketing in crowded places like Dubai Mall, undercover security teams were established,” a police officer testified in court.”
The undercover officers observed and caught the defendants on the day of the theft. They were also captured by surveillance cameras.” The footage showed the men coordinating to distract the victim and steal her phone, then dispersing to avoid detection.
The defendants denied the charges during the investigation and in court sessions held via remote communication.
However, the court found them guilty, sentenced them to one month in prison each, and ordered their deportation.
