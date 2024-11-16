UAE: Umrah bookings record 150% increase; residents recall moments of 'gratitude and awe'

Photos: Syed Basha

Umrah bookings from the UAE have surged in October and November, with travel operators reporting over a 150 per cent increase compared to summer months. Industry experts predict the numbers will climb even higher in December, due to public holidays at the beginning and end of the month.

“When winter arrives, many residents plan their spiritual journeys due to the cooler weather. The numbers are significantly lower during the summer,” said Shihab Parwad of Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism.

According to Parwad, the growing number of inquiries highlights the increasing demand. “We have been receiving inquiries daily. We offer fixed schedules for Umrah, but some residents cannot confirm their bookings as they struggle to obtain leave from work on our specific dates,” he said.

Currently, over 50 pilgrims embark on Umrah trips monthly with Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism. Many opt for the road journey, which takes about 10 days in total. “Buses depart from Sharjah and Dubai, with pilgrims spending three days in Makkah, three in Madinah, and the remaining days travelling,” said Parwad. Packages for bus travel start at Dh1,500, though costs are expected to rise in December due to limited seats and accommodations.

Similarly, air travel is becoming increasingly popular, offering a quicker option for those who are short on time. “Many people prefer the four-day air package due to its convenience. The current package starts at Dh3,000, but we expect prices to rise soon as airfares and demand for accommodation increase,” said Qaiser Mahmood from ASAA Travels.

Pilgrims share their experiences

Many UAE residents' recent Umrah trips have been life-changing experiences. Syed Basha, a Dubai resident, recently undertook the Umrah pilgrimage, and he recounts his experience in Makkah saying: “The crowd at the Haram was massive. I was in Makkah for four days, and every day I noticed the number of pilgrims increasing. During the weekend, I couldn’t even enter the Mataf area because of the rush.”

“The moment I entered the Grand Mosque and saw the Kaaba for the first time, I was overcome with emotion and couldn’t stop crying. It was a moment of gratitude and awe. Despite the heavy rush, the mosque’s management ensured seamless access to the Tawaf and Sa’i areas,” said Basha.

Travelling between holy cities

Saleh Hammad, a Dubai resident who embarked on the Umrah journey with his family, said that proper planning can ease the entire trip. “After arriving at Jeddah International Airport, we had to wait for seven hours to board the high-speed train as tickets weren’t available. We had the option to travel by cab, but my family insisted on taking the train,” said Hammad.

“The train experience was outstanding. It was spacious, fast, and incredibly smooth, making the journey stress-free. The view of the mountainous landscape as we headed toward Makkah added a unique charm to the trip,” he added.

After completing their Umrah rituals, Hammad and his family travelled to Madinah by train. “We reached Madinah in just three hours. It takes over six hours to travel by road,” said Hammad.

Winter demand skyrockets Umrah operators have noted a sharp surge in demand for Umrah during the cooler months. "The rush in Makkah and Madinah during this time of year is incredible. Pilgrims from across the globe are arriving in large numbers, and this demand is reflected in the crowded streets and packed mosques," said Mahmood. For devoted pilgrims, visiting Madinah adds to the spiritual fulfilment. Though not a mandatory part of Umrah, many prioritize it due to the significance of the Prophet's city. Plan early to avoid price hikes With the growing demand for Umrah, travel agencies are urging residents to book their packages early. Prices for both bus and air packages are expected to rise due to accommodation shortages and increased airfares as December approaches.