UAE: Twin sisters with liver failure get a new lease on life after organ transplant

Moza (right) and Maryam

The lives of Ajman-based teenage twins, Moza and Maryam Tarek Al-Nuaimi, changed dramatically after life-saving liver transplants. Since birth, the two had suffered from liver failure due to a genetic condition.

"We thank the Hayat Programme for giving us a healthy life," the Emirati twins told Khaleej Times. "Our lives have changed for the better after the liver transplant."

They explained that their condition had made it difficult for them to enjoy everyday life, and they often faced issues like fractures, bleeding, and bruising. "I couldn’t sleep as my health was deteriorating, but now I sleep well," Maryam said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Moza added, “The itching and fatigue have disappeared, and I feel energetic now.”

With their health restored, the twins are excited to continue their education at university and specialise in medicine. They are driven by their experiences in hospitals and a desire to help others.

The Hayat Programme is an organ donation initiative that aims people to encourage to donate their organs and tissues in accordance with international standards and practices.

Long road to recovery

The twins' journey to seek treatment took them to several countries, including the UK and South Korea, where they learned about their urgent need for liver transplants. They struggled, however, to find suitable donors.

Tarek Al-Nuaimi, their father, shared: "All the hospitals told us that the only solution was a liver transplant."

While in South Korea, Moza’s health worsened making transplantation critical. “I decided to donate part of my liver to her. I underwent all the necessary tests," Al-Nuaimi, who is 47-year-old, said. "When the tests showed I had fatty liver, I had to lose weight, so I lost 25 kilos in nearly a month."

Al-Nuaimi could do this by exercising five hours a day and focusing on a liquid diet.

"During this time, however, Moza’s condition improved, and the doctors said a transplant was not immediately necessary as they wanted to monitor how her liver would function."

After returning from South Korea in 2018, the family learned about organ transplantation in the UAE and registered for the ‘Hayat Programme’ under the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

Another challenge

In 2022, Al-Nuaimi and his wife faced another challenge when their son was diagnosed with kidney failure at the age of nine. He required daily dialysis, undergoing treatment for 10 to 12 hours, as he waited for a donor. When a donor became available for Moza in 2023, her health improved significantly. This motivated Tarek and his wife to donate a kidney to their son, significantly improving his condition. In March 2024, Maryam underwent a liver transplant as well. Giving others a chance to live Meanwhile, at the ‘Arab Health 2025’, a 34-year-old Filipino woman from Dubai explained why she has decided to register with the Hayat Programme. "I know all the details about the program and what it requires. Life is short, and it would be beautiful if we could give others a chance to live after we pass and leave a lasting impact," she said. Another participant, Rawda, a 30-year-old Emirati woman, said, "I have always thought about organ donation but I never found the time to get registered for it. Here at the exhibition, I could easily register for the Hayat Programme. I hope to give hope to someone in need one day." ALSO READ: UAE: Want to sign up for organ donation? You could save lives; here's how UAE: Maid's life saved within 48 hours after getting liver from brain-dead patient in Kuwait UAE: 9-year-old girl saved in Saudi after heart transplant from brain-dead donor in Abu Dhabi UAE's organ utilisation rate among highest in the world