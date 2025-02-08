UAE: Travelling for Umrah? How to get mandatory vaccine; health tips to stay safe

As millions of Muslims flock to Makkah each year to perform the spiritual journey of Umrah, known as the lesser Haj, Saudi authorities have implemented health precautions to prevent infections from spreading among the faithful.

They have made certain vaccinations mandatory for travellers from around the world and others required from those who are coming from certain countries.

Medical experts in the UAE are also emphasising the importance of vaccinations to safeguard against potential health risks among the big crowds coming from around the world to perform Umrah.

So, here's a guide on the required vaccinations to take before your Umrah travel. It is mandatory for UAE residents to take one jab before Umrah: seasonal influenza.

Travellers are advised to take the vaccination ten days before travelling in order to build immunity against the disease. Getting the jab for seasonal influenza can be done via Emirates Health Services (EHS) general health centres for Dh50.

Getting a vaccination card to present at travel hubs costs Dh20. To book an appointment for vaccination, travellers can log in to the EHS website.

UAE citizens, people above 50, people of determination, children less than 5 years old, pregnant women, university and school students, and people working in healthcare centres are all exempted from seasonal influenza fees.

Previously, Saudi Arabia required all Umrah travellers aged 1 and above to get the meningococcal vaccine (Quadrivalent ACYW-135) at least 10 days before travelling. They should have a vaccination certificate that is valid for 3 years. However, in a latest announcement on Thursday, February 6, the country stated it was no longer a mandatory requirement.

However, if you still wish to take the vaccine, you will have to book a prior doctor’s consultation which costs Dh150. If you have a health card issued by EHS, you will be exempted from paying the doctor’s consultation fee. The card is valid for a year and costs Dh155 and can be easily issued via the EHS website.

As per the Saudi Ministry of Health, it is also recommended to take a SARS-COV-2 (Covid-19) vaccine before travelling to Umrah areas in the kingdom. It is worth mentioning that Umrah areas as per the ministry are not just Makkah, Madinah. They also include Jeddah, and Taif.