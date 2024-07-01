UAE: Travel now, pay later demand soars among travellers

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:22 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 2:36 PM

Demand for travel now, pay later – a concept similar to ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) – is growing among UAE travellers, especially to those travelling to long-haul and more expensive destinations.

During the long school summer break, many UAE residents travel abroad with their families to destinations with cooler weather.

Summer is a peak outbound travel season, so it's no wonder that airfares to all the major tourist destinations across Western and Eastern Europe and the Far East are at an all-time high. This prompts many families in the country to opt for travel now, pay later options that are available through multiple platforms.

In addition, some residents also opt for travel finance for vacations from local banks.

Currently, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Ras Al Khaimah Bank (RAK Bank), Citibank and many others offer this initiative.

Similarly, local airlines have tied up with local banks which allow UAE residents to pay for their travel costs in instalments. This would allow them to travel during this summer and pay in instalments over the coming months. Some of them offer zero profit credit.

Tabby, a shopping and financial services app, said the average growth in sales for travel merchants is a massive 115 per cent over the past 12 months with an average order value for travel of $300 (Dh1,300).

Meerah Ketait, head of retail and leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said they’re “certainly seeing interest in flexible payment options, and actively promote this.

“These (flexible) payment options enable customers of our bank partners to pay with ease, and we often see this as a preferred option for customers booking longer stays or making bookings on behalf of a family or group of travellers,” said Ketait.

Meerah Ketait

Dnata Travel has tied up with 12 local banks to offer Easy Payment Plans (EPPs) for UAE travellers.

“We have doubled our bank partner base in the last year, as this service continues to grow in popularity, to support our customers with various options,” Ketait added.