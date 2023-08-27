UAE

UAE travel: List of items that are banned, restricted for residents, tourists

It is very important for residents to be aware of such items so that they don’t violate local laws

by

Waheed Abbas
Published: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM

Last updated: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 10:30 PM

The UAE airports are witnessing massive inflow of passenger traffic — both residents and foreign tourists.

This is also one of the busiest period for airlines and airports in the country, handling millions of residents and families returning from their home countries and vacations abroad.

Many residents and tourists may bring items that are restricted or banned in the country, and they need approvals from the authorities concerned before bringing them here.

Therefore, it is very important for residents to be aware of such items so that they don’t violate local laws, making their journey smoother.

There is a list of items that are banned by authorities and bringing them to the country could land people in trouble. However, certain quantities of these items are allowed.

Here is the list of items that are banned:

  • Controlled/recreational drugs and narcotic substances
  • Frozen poultry and birds
  • Betel leaves (paan)
  • Counterfeit/pirated goods and content
  • Indecent and obscene materials
  • Gambling tools and machines
  • Counterfeit currency
  • Items used in black magic, witchcraft or sorcery
  • Publications and artwork that contradict or challenge Islamic teachings and values

Here is the list of items that are restricted and may require prior approval in Dubai:

  • Animals, plants, fertilizers
  • Medicines, drugs, medical equipment
  • Media publications
  • Transmission and wireless devices
  • Alcoholic drinks
  • Cosmetics, personal care products for exhibitions
  • E-cigarettes and electronic hookah

However, there are certain items that are exempted from customs duties and will be allowed entry:

  • Gifts whose value does not exceed Dh3,000
  • 400 cigarettes, 50 cigars
  • 500 grams of tobacco (minced or pressed for pipes or minced/pressed tobacco for smoking, tumbâk (pure tobacco) or hookah molasses)
  • Alcoholic beverages not exceeding 4 litres or 2 cartons of beer, each consisting of 24 cans not exceeding 355ml for each can
  • Passengers aged 18 and above must declare cash/cheques, promissory notes, payment orders, precious metals or stones with value exceeding Dh60,000 or equivalent in foreign currencies
  • For passengers under 18, amount in their possession will be added to the permitted limit of their parent/guardian or accompanier

Condition for exemptions

  • The baggage and gifts must be of a personal nature and not in commercial quantities
  • The passenger must not be one who frequently visits the same customs centre or who trades in the items in his possession
  • The passenger must not be a crew member
  • Cigarettes and alcoholic beverages are not permitted entry and are not subject
  • Cigarettes and alcoholic beverages are not permitted entry and are not subject to duty exemption for passengers under 18 years of age

Abu Dhabi International Airport has also listed items that are banned and permitted. Here is the list:

Each traveller is permitted to bring the following with them into the UAE:

  • 4 litres of alcohol or one carton / 24 cans of beer
  • Dh2,000 worth of cigarettes or 400 sticks of cigarettes
  • Dh3,000 worth of gifts, including perfume
  • Dh3,000 worth of cigars
  • 2 kilograms of tobacco

List of items that are restricted:

  • Drugs such as cannabis, opium etc.
  • A doctor's prescription should be carried along with any medication
  • Some drugs and medications that may be purchased over-the-counter in other countries are classified as controlled substances in the UAE and are illegal to possess
  • Firearms and dangerous weapons
  • Religious propaganda and offensive printed materials, CDs, videos or films
  • Pirated video and audiotapes or illegal computer software will be confiscated

Waheed Abbas

