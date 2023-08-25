UAE: Speed limit restored on key road after rain

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said in a statement issued today that it will not be lenient in dealing with violators
The Abu Dhabi Police have restored speed limit on Al Ain-Dubai road.
The authority had implemented a speed reduction on Friday, reducing the limit to 120km/h due to rains.
The change had taken place in Al Hayer-Al Faqaa area.
The Abu Dhabi Police authority has cautioned motorists of driving in the rain and has advised them to adhere to the changing speed shown on electronic signs.
